Nashville Sounds run over Columbus Clippers, 11-0

Columbus, OH – The Nashville Sounds scored a season-high in runs and took their win streak to nine on Thursday night, clobbering the Columbus Clippers 11-0 at Huntington Park. Three Sounds homered, and Zack Godley tossed a quality start to lead the way.

The Sounds (15-5), who have not trailed at any point in the first three games of the series, got on the board with two runs in the second against Clippers (8-12) starter Manuel Alvarez. Corey Ray walked, stole second and scored on a double by Christian Kelley, and Dylan Cozens later scored on a fielding error by third baseman Gabriel Arias.

It remained 2-0 until the sixth when the Sounds scored six times to break it open.

Tyrone Taylor launched a homer, and Tim Lopes delivered an RBI single with an error on the play bringing home another run.

Then Jake Hager smashed a run-scoring double, and Dustin Peterson launched a two-run homer to left to make it 8-0. Ray homered leading off the seventh, and Lopes and Hager each added one more RBI that inning for an 11-0 score.

Godley scattered six hits, walked two and fanned seven over his six scoreless frames to get the win, giving the Sounds two quality starts in the three games in the series. Luke Barker, Patrick Weigel and R.J. Alvarez each tossed an inning to complete the shutout.

Game four of the six-game series in Columbus is Friday night at 6:05 central time. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start for the Sounds against left-hander Kirk McCarty (3-0, 2.66) for Columbus.

Post-Game Notes

Dylan Cozens went 0-for-0 with four walks, tying a franchise record for walks in a game (22 nd time).

time). The 6-run 6 th inning was the Sounds’ largest single-inning output this season.

inning was the Sounds’ largest single-inning output this season. The Sounds’ pitching staff owns a 1.73 ERA in their last 8 games (14er/73ip)

The shutout was the Sounds’ second of the year (1-0 vs. Gwinnett, 5/23)

Box Score

Nashville 11, Columbus 0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 2 0 0 0 6 3 0 0 11 11 0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 2

