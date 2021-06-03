Manna Café Ministries to offer Mini Meals program

Clarksville, TN – Manna Cafe Ministries is offering Mini Meals program (supplementary food bag consisting of peanut butter crackers, fruit, granola bars, and more) for summer 2021. The program is for children under 18.

Mini Meals will be distributed for Montgomery County residents each Thursday beginning on Thursday, June 10th, from 10:00am–3:00pm at the Manna Village, 605 Providence Boulevard, Clarksville, TN, 37042.

Mini Meals will also be distributed for Stewart County residents each Tuesday beginning on Tuesday, June 8th, from 10:00am-3:00pm at Potter’s Hand Church, 1546 US-79, Dover, TN, 37058.

Children are encouraged to be present but not required.

Parents will be asked to show proof and sign for each child receiving Mini Meals.

For more information, please email Manna Café Ministries at *protected email* or call at 931.933.0970.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.

