Marsha Blackburn calls for Bipartisan, Targeted Infrastructure Following Roundtable in Memphis

Washington, D.C. – Today, Thursday, June 3rd, 2021, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.-09), along with local industry leaders, in Memphis. They discussed the situation on the I-40 bridge and the importance of improving and repairing America’s roads and bridges through targeted infrastructure plans.

“The I-40 bridge closure affects not only Memphis and the Mid-South region, it affects the entire nation. I-40 is a coast-to-coast federal interstate highway crossing our nation from North Carolina to California, said Senator Blackburn

“This bridge situation deserves to have the full and immediate attention of the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Joe Biden administration. The Memphis area is our nation’s logistics hub with road, rail, rivers, and runways located in the region, employing thousands who are responsible for moving goods and products across this country in a timely and safe manner.”

Senator Blackburn continued, “It is appropriate that the Secretary join us today, and we look forward to a timeline for appropriate mitigation of this situation,” said Senator Blackburn. “We know that various federal agencies will be required to move this project forward to completion quickly. I thank our Tennessee Department of Transportation and Commissioner Bright for his responsive leadership and attention to the issue,” Senator Blackburn stated.

Sections

Topics