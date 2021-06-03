Nashville Sounds blast Charlotte Knights 15-4, win Franchise Record 15th Straight Game

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds tied a franchise record as they won their 15th straight game with a 15-4 victory over the Charlotte Knights Thursday night at Truist Field. The Sounds have won 15 consecutive games for the first time since July 29th-August 14th, 2018. Additionally, Nashville set a franchise record with 14 walks and set a season-high with 15 runs scored.

Nashville jumped on Charlotte starter Félix Paulino in the second inning scoring four runs. After three consecutive walks, Jake Hager grounded out to bring home a run and Dylan Cozens followed it up scoring two with a bases-clearing triple. Cozens came in to score on a wild pitch to give the Sounds a 4-0 advantage.

The Sounds pulled away with a seven-run third inning. Jace Peterson led the inning off with a solo home run and Cooper Hummel added a three-run homer to put Nashville up 8-0.

Later in the inning, Peterson and Green drew back-to-back walks with the bases loaded to make it 10-0, Sounds.

Tim Lopes came in to score on a wild pitch and gave Nashville an 11-0 advantage.

In the fifth, the Sounds continued to add to their lead as Reyes scored on a throwing error and Peterson scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 13-0.

Peterson hit his second home run of the game in the sixth inning to push the Sounds to a 15-0 lead. Charlotte managed to get a run back in the bottom half as Blake Rutherford scored on a wild pitch.

Charlotte clawed back to cut the Sounds lead to 15-4 on a three-run home run by Mike Mahtook in the eighth.

The Sounds pitching staff limited the Knights to just four hits and struck out 13.

Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night in Charlotte. Left-hander Aaron Ashby (2-0, 3.92) starts for Nashville against right-hander Mike Wright (1-1, 2.74) for Charlotte. First pitch is scheduled for 6:04 central time.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds matched a franchise record with their 15th straight win. They matched the 1999 Sounds and 2018 Sounds. The 1999 team had a 15-game winning streak from June 2nd-20th. In 2018, the Sounds won 15 consecutive games from July 29th-August 14th.

Nashville’s 21-5 record is the best in franchise history through 26 games.

Jace Peterson posted the Sounds third multi-homer game of the season and the second of his career (last – July 13th, 2019 at Durham).

Nashville scored a season-high 15 runs.

The Sounds set a franchise record with 14 walks (previous: 13, June 29th, 2002 at Iowa).

The 7-run 3rd inning was the Sounds’ largest single-inning output this season.

Box Score

Nashville 15, Charlotte 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 4 7 0 2 2 0 0 0 15 9 1 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 0 4 4 2

