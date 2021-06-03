|
Nashville Sounds blast Charlotte Knights 15-4, win Franchise Record 15th Straight Game
Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds tied a franchise record as they won their 15th straight game with a 15-4 victory over the Charlotte Knights Thursday night at Truist Field. The Sounds have won 15 consecutive games for the first time since July 29th-August 14th, 2018. Additionally, Nashville set a franchise record with 14 walks and set a season-high with 15 runs scored.
Nashville jumped on Charlotte starter Félix Paulino in the second inning scoring four runs. After three consecutive walks, Jake Hager grounded out to bring home a run and Dylan Cozens followed it up scoring two with a bases-clearing triple. Cozens came in to score on a wild pitch to give the Sounds a 4-0 advantage.
The Sounds pulled away with a seven-run third inning. Jace Peterson led the inning off with a solo home run and Cooper Hummel added a three-run homer to put Nashville up 8-0.
Later in the inning, Peterson and Green drew back-to-back walks with the bases loaded to make it 10-0, Sounds.
Tim Lopes came in to score on a wild pitch and gave Nashville an 11-0 advantage.
In the fifth, the Sounds continued to add to their lead as Reyes scored on a throwing error and Peterson scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 13-0.
Peterson hit his second home run of the game in the sixth inning to push the Sounds to a 15-0 lead. Charlotte managed to get a run back in the bottom half as Blake Rutherford scored on a wild pitch.
Charlotte clawed back to cut the Sounds lead to 15-4 on a three-run home run by Mike Mahtook in the eighth.
The Sounds pitching staff limited the Knights to just four hits and struck out 13.
Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night in Charlotte. Left-hander Aaron Ashby (2-0, 3.92) starts for Nashville against right-hander Mike Wright (1-1, 2.74) for Charlotte. First pitch is scheduled for 6:04 central time.
Nashville 15, Charlotte 4
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.
