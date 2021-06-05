Nashville Sounds begin Six Game Homestand, June 8th

Nashville, TN – The best team in Minor League Baseball – the Nashville Sounds – return home to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, June 8 for a six-game homestand with the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Sounds own the best record in Minor League Baseball at 19-5 and have won 13 consecutive games.

The third homestand of the season is presented by Kroger. During each day of the homestand from June 8-13, fans who present a receipt from Kroger with proof of a $21.00 or more purchase will receive a 21% discount off their purchase in the Sounds’ Pro Shop. The offer is valid in-store only. Listed below are the promotions for the homestand.

Tuesday, June 8th

Nashville vs. Indianapolis

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30.00 ($25.00 for humans; $5.00 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Agape Animal Rescue. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way (formerly 5th Avenue). The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

AASC Peanut Free Night – First Horizon Park will be peanut-free for a night to ensure fans with peanut allergies can be worry-free, presented by Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center.

Wednesday, June 9th

Nashville vs. Indianapolis

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

The first Interchangeable Velcro Patch Hat Giveaway presented by DEX Imaging to the first 1,000 fans.

Youth Sports Day for McCabe Park Little League with discounted tickets available. Email *protected email* for more details.

Thursday, June 10th

Nashville vs. Indianapolis

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, June 11th

Nashville vs. Indianapolis

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

All fans are invited to stay for the postgame Friday fireworks celebration.

Saturday, June 12th

Nashville vs. Indianapolis

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Postgame bread giveaway presented by Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls and Bread to the first 2,000 fans after the final out.

Sunday, June 13th

Nashville vs. Indianapolis

Game starts at 2:05pm | Gates open at 1:00pm

The second co-branded University of Tennessee apron giveaway presented by First Horizon to the first 750 fans.

Youth Sports Day for McCabe Park Little League with discounted tickets available. Email *protected email* for more details.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). Subject to availability; no phone orders.

The Nashville Sounds’ media partners include 102.5 The Game, ESPN 94.9, Nash FM 103.3, 104.5 The Zone, iHeartRadio, WSMV News 4, and FOX 17 News.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

