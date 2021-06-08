Montgomery County Fishing Rodeo set for Saturday, June 12th

Nashville, TN – Tennessee’s 2021 Free Fishing Day is set for Saturday, June 12th when anyone may fish free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters. Academy Sports + Outdoors has generously sponsored this year’s events statewide with fishing gear and giveaways.

The Montgomery County Fishing Rodeo will begin June 12th at 8:00am and go until 12:00am CT at Liberty Park pond. Over 50 kids are expected to take part. The event is for children 5 to 15 years old.

In case of rain, the event will be moved to June 19th.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provides the annual free day in hopes of increasing interest in fishing. The day allows anyone the opportunity to try this great outdoor sport to celebrate fishing as a wholesome and healthy recreational opportunity. In addition, children ages 15 and younger may fish without a license beginning on Free Fishing Day through the following Friday (June 18th).

The day and week are annual events in Tennessee and are great opportunities to introduce children to the enjoyment and excitement of a day on the water catching fish. Many events are returning this year following being canceled last year due to the pandemic. The TWRA is among several organizations planning special fishing events, primarily for youngsters. The TWRA annually stocks several thousand pounds of fish for various events. A special thanks goes to Academy + Sports and other local sponsors for their support of Free Fishing events across Tennessee.

For a list of the events, visit the TWRA website at www.tnwildlife.org. Anglers and potential anglers should check the events list often since special events are frequently added.

Free Fishing Day and Week apply to Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA owned and operated lakes, and state park facilities. Some privately owned pay lakes and ponds continue to charge during this special day and week. Anglers will need to consult with those operators if there are any questions about a facility.

