Roxy Regional Theatre celebrates Juneteenth with Free Movies this Saturday, June 19th

Clarksville, TN – On Juneteenth, we celebrate Freedom and pay tribute to the rich history and culture of Black people in America.

As part of the first official Clarksville Juneteenth Festival this Saturday, June 19th, 2021 join us at the Roxy Regional Theatre as we explore the Black experience with Free movie screenings of Lee Daniel’s “The Butler”, Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog”, “Coming to America” and “The Color Purple”.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a proud sponsor of the Clarksville Juneteenth Festival at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center from 11:00am to 9:00pm on Saturday, June 1th9.

Additional Juneteenth events around town include the Clarksville Juneteenth Block Party at Downtown Commons from 10:00am to 7:00pm on Saturday, June 19th.

The Butler

June 19th at 11:00am

One quiet voice can ignite a revolution. Forest Whitaker leads an all-star cast as a White House butler who serves eight American presidents over three decades and finds his personal life deeply affected by the sweeping social changes — from the civil rights movement to Vietnam and beyond — he witnesses from his prestigious job. Also featuring Oprah Winfrey, Terrence Howard, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Robin Williams and John Cusack, among others.

(Rated PG-13)

The Princess and the Frog

June 19th at 1:30pm

Hardworking and ambitious, Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in New Orleans. Her dream takes a slight detour when she meets Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), who has been turned into an amphibian. Mistaking her for a princess and hoping to break the spell, Naveen plants a kiss on poor Tiana — thereby turning her into a frog as well. The pair hop along on an adventure through the bayous to seek the help of a powerful voodoo priestess to restore their true forms.

(Rated G)

Coming to America

June 19th at 3:30pm

Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) is the prince of a wealthy African country and wants for nothing, except a wife who will love him in spite of his title. To escape an arranged marriage, Akeem flees to America, accompanied by his persnickety sidekick Semmi (Arsenio Hall), to find his queen. Disguised as a foreign student working in fast food, he romances Lisa (Shari Headley), but struggles with revealing his true identity to her and his marital intentions to his king father (James Earl Jones).

(Rated R)

The Color Purple

June 19th at 6:00pm

Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover, and Oprah Winfrey star in director Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. From 1909 to 1949, Celie, a Southern Black woman, gradually gains self-respect as she strives to educate herself and to find love — despite an abusive spouse and a society biased against her race and her sex.

(Rated PG-13)

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Cornavirus pandemic, seating is limited to 60 people per show. While we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors, any patrons who have NOT been fully vaccinated are required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth, except when eating or drinking. Groups are limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing.

For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 Precautions and Requirements.

