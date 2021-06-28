Reliant Bank donates to Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Action Agency

Donation to support Homeless Shelter

Brentwood, TN – Reliant Bank recently donated numerous items to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Action Agency (CMCCAA) to support the organization’s mission to serve low-income and vulnerable populations in the communities they serve.

The donation includes a dozen tables and 60 folding chairs that will be used at CMCCAA’s Old Firehouse Day Shelter, a full-service center that serves as the entry point for the homeless and at-risk individuals and families.

“We rely on the support of our community partners to fulfill our mission and are thrilled to receive the donation of tables and chairs by Reliant Bank,” said CMCAA Program Director Robert Davis.

“Having these extra resources will allow us to better support our outreach projects and properly social distance both at the homeless shelter and at community events,” Davis stated.

Serving the community since 1978, CMCAA has provided support to more than 7,000 clients during their current fiscal year.

“Reliant’s mission is to inspire and empower our employees, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and give back to our communities through involvement and outreach, stated Kyle Luther, Montgomery County Market President, Reliant Bank. Our organization and team of dedicated employees are committed to delivering a continual positive impact in the communities we serve, and we are proud to offer our support and resources to the citizens of Montgomery County.”

