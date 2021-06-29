Blanchfield Army Community Hospital holds Change of Command Ceremony

Fort Campbell, KY – Col. Vincent B. Myers assumed command of U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Campbell and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital from Col. Patrick T. Birchfield during a change of command ceremony on June 28th, 2021.

Regional Health Command Atlantic Commanding General Brig. Gen. Mary V. Krueger, who is responsible for all Army Medicine medical treatment facilities east of the Mississippi River, presided over the ceremony.

Krueger recognized the contributions Birchfield made during his command and shared her confidence in Myers’ ability to lead no matter what the future holds.

“In Colonel Myers, Blanchfield is receiving another outstanding Army Medicine leader who will build upon the legacy of excellence here and take the organization to a new level,” Krueger added.

After formally accepting the unit’s colors Myers said it was an honor and privilege to lead and serve alongside the Blanchfield team, supporting the medical readiness of Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell units, enable a ready medical Force, as well as provide access to safe quality care for more than 73,000 Military Health System beneficiaries.

“As COVID has taught us over the past year, we cannot predict what challenges we will face in the future, however the Blanchfield team is ready for any challenge that lies ahead,” said Myers. “We must continue to ensure we support those we serve; the Soldiers of the 101st and Fort Campbell units, their families, our mission partners and all our beneficiaries.”

“We must continue to focus on their needs, whether it is deployment readiness or the birth of their first child,” Myers added. “And we must continue to care for each other, our battle buddies and ourselves. These critical tasks will not change under any conditions in the future.”

In addition to the hospital, the Fort Campbell MEDDAC includes the Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit, Intrepid Spirit Center, and medical facilities at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois and support to the Fort McCoy, Wisconsin medical readiness mission.

Myers was commissioned in the Army Nurse Corps in 2000. He most recently served as the Chief of Staff / Military Deputy for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs at the Pentagon.

Birchfield will report to U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, where he will serve as Command Surgeon.

The ceremony was live-streamed and may be viewed on the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BACH.Fort.Campbell

