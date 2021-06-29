Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk to be held July 1st, 2021

Clarksville, TN – The warmer weather is the perfect time to get out and experience First Thursday ArtWalk in Downtown Clarksville.

Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events, and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

The First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.

The July Art Walk will be held July 1st from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the shops and galleries on Public Square, Franklin Street, and Strawberry Alley. The participating businesses are listed below as well as a description of the work they will be exhibiting and services they will be offering during the event.

The Roxy Regional Theatre – (100 Franklin Street)

Peg Harvill Gallery

For those who enjoy the visual arts, the Peg Harvill Gallery, located just beyond the lobby, hosts twelve shows annually featuring locally and nationally known artisans. Shows generally open the first Thursday of each month for our First Thursday Art Walk.

Artist Information

The Roxy Regional Theatre’s Peg Harvill Gallery is proud to feature the art of photographer Mike Groves for the month of July 2021.

Mike Groves’ Photographic Gallery in Las Cruces is the best place to shop for beautiful photos of the Organ Mountains and nature photos. With a large selection of framed and un-framed photos to choose from you are sure to find just the right piece of art for that special spot!

A native New Mexican, photographer Mike Groves has lived in Las Cruces, NM since 1953. In high school he became interested in photography and took his first sunset photos.

Although he never had formal training in photography he had a good eye for it. He studied and experimented while in college and after. His interest was in outdoor and scenic images although he won ribbons for his portrait and still life images as well as landscapes.

For tickets to and information about our current Back To The Movies Film Series, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org or call the box office at 931.645.7699.

Additional gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:00am–2:00pm.

The Clarksville Collection (120 Franklin St. Suite 109)

The Clarksville collection offers elevated home goods, art, and apparel that champions the Clarksville, Tennessee community.

Artist Information

The Clarksville Collection is thrilled to join the First Thursday Art Walk and will feature Taylor Walsh, showcasing the designs she designed for the store. Her designs are now featured on the stores stickers and apparel.

The Customs House Museum (200 S. 2nd Street)

The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is Tennessee’s second-largest general interest museum. It features fine art, history, and children’s exhibits.

Custom House Museum Exhibitions

Select Works from the Reliant Bank Collection

July 1st – September 5th | Lobby

From picture-perfect downtown views, to watercolors of charming architecture and peaceful riverside scenes, Reliant Bank’s extensive art collection contains over 60 works of art that depict a historic Clarksville scene, was created by a Clarksville resident or both. Selections from this newest donation to the Museum include pieces by Peg Harvill, Danny Goodrum, Jackie Langford, Marvin Posey, Tony Biagi, Silke Tyler and Max Hochstetter.

Douglas Charlton: Out of Darkness

Purgatory, Mayhem, Color, Love, Hate, Light, and Tomorrow

July 1st – September 26th | Jostens Gallery

Douglas Charlton grew up just outside of Nashville in Gallatin, Tennessee. Old Hickory Lake provided an inspiring backdrop to begin creating artwork. Having spent much of his youth in his grandfather’s woodshop, Charlton uses wood as his surface medium of choice. His paintings have a neon-rustic look that convey nostalgic emotions. Building depth through layers of color, his artwork has the ability to transport you to the ethereal experience of your most cherished memories, whether it be a person, place or pure emotion.

Start Your Engines!

Opens July 29th | Bruner, Orgain & Kimbrough Galleries

The Museum expands its Challenge & Champions exhibit with this multi-gallery exhibition showcasing Montgomery County’s auto racing history and the local legends that formed the sport. Start Your Engines! will highlight race cars, art, historical memorabilia and video footage of personal stories from locals who established auto racing in the area.

Patsy Sharpe: Small Worlds

Through August 29th | Harvill Gallery

Watercolor artist Patsy Sharpe displays thirteen of her finely detailed miniature paintings in the new exhibit Small Worlds. Sharpe has exhibited in local, national and international shows and she is a member of the Signature Tennessee Watercolor Society, The Miniature Art Society of Florida and the Southern Watercolor Society.

For a complete list of exhibitions, click here.

ArtLink Studios (116 Strawberry Alley)

ArtLink Studios located at 116 Strawberry Alley, will be featuring a variety art from our in-house artists.

Artist Information

The youngest featured artist of Artlink yet at 9 years old, Michigan native Griffin Robertson now calls Clarksville home.

Griffin has been drawing and creating since age 3 and has earned numerous accolades including top prize for all kindergartners at the Macomb County Primary Student Show in 2018.

Griffin has created a comic series called “Lord of the Wings” following the adventures of the hero Acorn, his sidekick Felipé and their unicorn chicken.

His favorite mediums include pencil, colored pencil, ballpoint pen, copic markers, and clay. Influences include: Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls), Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time), and Stan Lee. Griffin aspires to design video games for Mojang, creators of Minecraft, in Sweden when he grows up.

About drawing his favorite subject: “Monsters aren’t real so I get to make them look however I want.”

His own imagination is his best material source: “I almost never draw things based on [reference]. I create whatever I think of or whatever comes to mind.”

The studio is open for creating and we encourage the public to come in and get crafty!

Edward’s Steakhouse (107 Franklin Street)

Come enjoy the best steaks in Clarksville in a relaxed atmosphere with live piano on Friday and Saturday night. We also offer Clarksville’s largest wine selection in town from around the world. 10% Military and APSU discount daily

Artist Information

Edward’s Steakhouse is proud to support the July 2021 First Thursday Art Walk and will feature local artist Larry Richardson this month.

Larry grew up in Christian County, Kentucky, to which he attributes a deep affection for the outdoors. As a youth, he spent hours with his friends wandering the woods and fields nearby.

After completing an advanced degree in Biology, his desire for the outdoors and natural science background led to a career as a naturalist, wildlife professional, landscape artist, and writer.

Retirement from Ducks Unlimited provided an opportunity to re-engage with the art world. Larry is currently working on a personal art project to capture in paintings the natural beauty of the Cumberland River which flows through Kentucky and Tennessee.

He utilized his writing ability while working in the conservation field as Editor-In-Chief of the Tennessee Conservationist magazine. Advertising scripting, short stories, and other editing chores are a part of his writing credits. He has penned books with well-known wildlife artists R. J. McDonald and Anthony J. Padgett as well as popular landscape artist Roger Dale Brown. His latest book, Tennessee Wilderness – A Legacy Endures has been published by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation.

Larry lives in Clarksville on the Cumberland River with his college sweetheart and wife Roberta. Both have earned Master’s Degrees from Austin Peay State University where they began their journey together. He has been elected President of the APSU National Alumni Association on two occasions (’72, ’92) and served on the APSU Foundation Board. Roberta now serves on the board of APSU’s National Alumni Association and is President of the Gateway Chamber Orchestra.

After retiring, he served a two-year term as State Chair for Tennessee Ducks Unlimited, which broke the state’s $1 million fundraising mark for the first time ever. He is a Life Member of Ducks Unlimited and Tennessee Wildlife Federation. Larry serves on the Advisory Board of the Austin Peay State University-based Southeastern Grasslands Initiative and is also Chairman of the Membership-Marketing Committee of the Customs House Museum. In his spare time, he paints. You can explore Larry’s artistic and writing endeavors at his online gallery, www.cumberlandriverartist.com

Stop in, see the art, listen to Jackson Miller on the piano and enjoy the Thursday night special, 1/2 priced $7.00 appetizers and 2 for 1 draft drink specials.

City Boy Country Life (120 Franklin Street – Suite 114)

A curated collection of home decor, entertaining necessities, gifts & seasonal offerings.

Artist Information

City Boy Country Life: A Lifestyle Collection is thrilled to participate in the in July 2021 First Thursday Art Walk and will feature local local photographer Donald LC Groves.

Donald LC Groves is a professional opera and musical theater singer based in New York City. He has been lucky enough to travel the country performing and taking pictures. His portfolio spans the country from The deserts of New Mexico to the wilds of New York City. He looks for beauty in nature as well as the manmade.

Because photography runs in his family Donald has been exposed from an early age to wonderful photography and art. Having a grandfather and father who were both professional photographers has helped to shape his photographic eye and artistic vision. The combination of a rich artistic life through singing and performing and traveling has melded with a broad aesthetic upbringing in the world of art and photography. The result is a rich and varied portfolio of images shot with Donald’s unique perspective.

Couture Crush (101 Franklin Street)

Couture Crush is proud to support the July 2021 First Thursday Art Walk.

Stop in and find the perfect piece to spice up your Summer wardrobe, during the June First Thursday Art Walk!

Downtown Artists Co-op (96 Franklin Street)

DAC Gallery presents ‘Creation Between the Lions’ by Janet Felts and Betty Lyles.

Opening reception and First Thursday Art Walk on July 1st, 5:00pm-8:00pm. DAC Gallery will be serving wine and light appetizers.

Betty Pierce Liles and Janet Jones Felts share the same birthday in July. The award-winning representational artists have been creative since their youth. Both Leos realized they wanted a career as a practicing artist.

Betty and Janet both attended Austin Peay State University and studied art. Betty taught Business courses at the college level and Janet became a High School Art Teacher. Since the two have retired, they have been passionately pursuing that dream. The two enjoy drawing and painting in their studios and plein air painting outdoors.

The two Leos will have their artworks on exhibit at the River Gallery at the DAC (Downtown Artist Co-op) on Franklin Street in Clarksville the month of July. The Opening Reception for the “Creations Between the Lions” will be Thursday July 1st from 5:00pm–8:00pm during Clarksville First Thursdays Art Walk.

Thank you to our sponsors!

For more updates and more information, please visit the gallery’s website or social media accounts.

Journey’s Eye Studio (131 Franklin Street)

Journey’s Eye Studio is proud to host Laura Gilman during the July 2021 First Thursday Art Walk.

Her business is Sew Quilt Crazy, and she makes unique quilts and wall art.

Sections

Topics