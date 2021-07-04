|
|
|
|
APSU Softball’s Emily Moore, Lexi Osowski named to CoSIDA Academic All-District® Team
Greenwood, IN – For the first time in program history, Austin Peay State University’s softball program has had two of its student-athletes named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District® Team for softball. Graduate outfielder Emily Moore and junior infielder Lexi Osowski were two of 13 student-athletes recognized in District 3, which includes all Division I programs in the states of North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Carrying a perfect 4.0 grade-point average, both as an undergrad and as a graduate student, Moore recently received her master’s degree in Leadership after earning a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Media.
Moore also becomes the second softball player in program history to earn CoSIDA Academic All-District® First Team honors twice, joining Andrea Miller who was selected following the 1995 and 1996 seasons.
Osowski, who plays third base for the Governors, has a 3.81 grade-point average as an Exercise Science major and is the first Govs infielder to be named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District® Team since former APSU shortstop Jenny Kelley in 2003.
Moore and Osowski will now advance to the voting for the CoSIDA Academic All-America® Teams. First-, Second- and Third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced on July 29.
Pitcher Morgan Rackel was the last Governors softball player named to earn Academic All-America® Team honors, earning a first-team selection in 2019.
Other Austin Peay State University softball players to reach the national ballot were Kelley in 2003, Miller (1995-96) and Tracey Drechsel (1998), with Miller and Drechsel earning Academic All-America honors as Third-Team selections.
For more information about CoSIDA’s Academic All-District® and Academic All-America® Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com or the Academic All-America® home page on CoSIDA.com.
|
|
