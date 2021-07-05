Roxy Regional Theatre’s Back to the Movies presents Disney’s “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington”, Friday

Clarksville, TN – Bitterly denounced by Washington insiders angry at its allegations of corruption, yet banned by fascist states in Europe who were afraid it showed that democracy works, the next installment in our film series remains as relevant today as it was when it was released over eight decades ago.

Get Back to the Movies at the Roxy Regional Theatre with Frank Capra’s political comedy-drama “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington” this Friday, July 9th, 2021 at 7:00pm.

However, Paine isn’t as noble as his reputation would indicate, and he becomes involved in a scheme to discredit Smith, who wants to build a boys’ campsite where a more lucrative project could go. Determined to stand up against Paine and his corrupt peers, Smith takes his case to the Senate floor in this Best Picture nominee directed by Frank Capra.

Rating: Not Rated / Running time: 129 minutes / Release year: 1939 / Director: Frank Capra / Cast: James Stewart, Jean Arthur, Claude Rains, Edward Arnold, Guy Kibbee / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Admission is $10 (adults) and $5 (ages 13 and under), plus a ticketing operation fee. Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited. Popcorn, assorted candy and drinks will be available as concessions. Tickets are available online via the below button or by phone at (931) 645-7699 and in person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday. The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to the movie on Friday.

Please note: Until further notice, our box office is closed on Mondays for our weekly professional cleanings. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, seating is limited to 60 people per showing. While we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors, any patrons who have NOT been fully vaccinated are required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth, except when eating or drinking.

Groups are limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing. For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 Precautions and Requirements.

Don't forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies, including such favorites as "Air Force One", "National Lampoons's Vacation", and "Stand By Me'.

For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

