Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting July 9th, 2021

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing resurfacing. milling and Paving operations on Friday, July 9th through Wednesday, July 14th from 6:00pm-6:00am.

Nightly lane closures for milling and paving operations. Work is being performed from Red River Bridge to Fairview Lane.

Montgomery County

The grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road.

On Friday, July 9th through Wednesday, July 14th, from 7:00am until 5:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridgework, and/or paving operations.

Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 11th, 2020. Width reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

Temporary short-term bridge closure will be in place beginning Monday, July 21st, 2021, and continuing through August 2nd, 2021 for setting steel girders. Closures will be short-term between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

On Friday, July 9th through Wednesday, July 14th, there will be a 22-foot horizontal clearance on SR 13 northbound and southbound.

Davidson County

Miscellaneous safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Avenue (LM 7.29).

On Friday, July 9th through Wednesday, July 14th from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be lane closures on Wedgewood Avenue to work on underground utilities. No lane closures on I-65 will be needed.

SR-112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR-12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR-155 (Briley Parkway)- Piedmont Move Prior.

On Friday, July 9th through Wednesday, July 14th from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be a temporary, alternating lane closure on SR-112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Cedar Circle for road grading; detour will be in place.

Repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River

On Friday, July 9th through Wednesday, July 14th from 8:00am until 3:00pm, there will be alternating weekend lane closures on the Hobson Pike Bridge for replacement of the expansion devices. Flaggers will be utilized.

On Friday, July 9th through Wednesday, July 14th from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on the Stones River bridge on I-40 for sub structure repair. At least three lanes will remain open at all times.

Dickson County

The resurfacing and bridge repair on I-40 from east of Piney Rd (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 (LM 13.15) in Dickson County.

On Sunday, July 11th through Wednesday, July 14th from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures to begin performing bridge deck repairs at LM 13.15 both EB and WB beginning Sunday, July 11th.

Humphreys County

Repair of the bridges on US 70 over Trace Creek

On Friday, July 9th through Wednesday, July 14th, there will be a 23′ horizontal clearance on SR 1 eastbound and westbound.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website.

People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions. Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

