MCSO arrests Jackie Holder of Kentucky for TennCare Fraud

Nashville, TN – A Kentucky man is charged with TennCare fraud for allegedly reporting false information to appear eligible for the state’s health insurance program.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) , in a joint effort with officers from the Russellville, KY Police Department and the Montgomery County, TN Sheriff’s Office, today announced the arrest of 44-year old Jackie S. Holder.

He is charged with TennCare fraud, which is a class D felony and class C theft of property. Investigators allege that Holder was living in Kentucky when he reported that he lived in Tennessee and falsely reported custody of his children.

As a result, TennCare paid more than $12,827.00 in fees and claims on his behalf.

“The OIG is grateful for the assistance from Russellville police and Montgomery County sheriff’s officers,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “We hope to continue these strong established relationships in Tennessee and across our borders to ensure that those who choose to abuse our TennCare program will be brought to justice.”

The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney General John W. Carney Jr. serving Montgomery and Robertson Counties.

The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has investigated over 5,760 criminal cases leading to more than $10.8 million being repaid to TennCare, with a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.6 million for TennCare, according to latest figures. To date, 3,130 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.

To access the OIG most wanted list please visit https://www.tn.gov/finance/fa-oig/fa-oig-most-wanted.html. Anyone with information about a wanted subject is urged to use the contact information on the page.

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1.800.433.3982, toll-free or by logging on to www.tn.gov/oig/ and following the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”

Sections

Topics