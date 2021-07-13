Nashville Sounds get extra inning home win against Louisville Bats, 2-1

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds walked off on the Louisville Bats with a 2-1 win when Tim Lopes drove in Cooper Hummel with the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

With Hummel at second base to start the bottom of the 10th in a 1-1 game, Christian Kelley walked to put runners at first and second. After Louisville retired Zach Green for the first out of the inning, Lopes hit an 0-1 pitch from Carson Fulmer deep enough into right field to score Hummel and give the Sounds their seventh walk-off win of 2021.

The story of the night was Alec Bettinger’s dominant outing for the Sounds. Pitching on his 26th birthday, Bettinger matched a career-high with 12 strikeouts over six shutout innings.

The right-hander scattered five hits and did not walk a batter in the unfortunate no decision.

Bettinger struck out two batters in each of his six frames. He left the game with Nashville leading 1-0. With runners at first and third in the fourth inning, Dustin Peterson bounced into a double play to score Lopes to give the Sounds a 1-0 advantage.

It remained that way until the eighth when Louisville scratched across a single tally to even the game at 1-1. Max Schrock’s RBI groundout scored Mallex Smith to make it a 1-1 game.

Hoby Milner tossed a scoreless inning, Luke Barker worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings and Patrick Weigel worked a scoreless top of the 10th to keep it even at 1-1.

Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Blaine Hardy (2-4, 4.24) starts for Nashville against right-hander Riley O’Brien (4-3, 4.70) for the Bats. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville starter Alec Bettinger set a season-high and matched a career-high with 12 strikeouts (also 6/7/19 w/ Biloxi at Pensacola)…Bettinger’s 12 strikeouts matched Eric Lauer’s 12 (5/20 vs. Gwinnett) for most by a Sound in 2021.

Bettinger’s 12-strikeout game was the third double-digit strikeout game by a Nashville pitcher in 2021 (Eric Lauer – 12, 5/20 vs. Gwinnett, Aaron Ashby – 11, 6/4 at Charlotte).

Nashville second baseman Jamie Westbrook extended his on-base to 25 games with a walk in the ninth inning. He’s hitting .378 (37-for-98) during the streak.

Tonight’s extra-inning game was Nashville’s sixth of the year…they are now 4-2.

Tonight’s walk-off win was Nashville’s seventh of the season.

Box Score

Louisville 1, Nashville 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 6 1 Nashville 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 5 0

