



« Older: FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: July 17th, 2021 Marsha Blackburn, Marco Rubio, Colleagues Lead Resolution In Support Of The Cuban People Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) led a Senate resolution (S. Res. 303) in support of the courageous Cuban people as they protest six decades of repression and tyranny under the Castro and Díaz-Canel regimes. The resolution highlights the dictatorship’s long record of oppressing pro-democracy leaders, political opponents, and civic movements. Following this weekend’s wave of historic peaceful protests, the regime has once again arbitrarily detained José Daniel Ferrer, leader of Cuba’s Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU), Berta Soler, leader of the Ladies in White, Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, leader of the San Isidro Movement, and 200 other Cubans. Joining Blackburn and Rubio in introducing the resolution are Senators Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Shelley Moore-Capito (R-W.Va.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), and James Risch (R-Idaho). “The freedom-loving people of Cuba have drawn a line in the sand; it is time for the communist Cuban regime to crumble,” said Senator Blackburn. “Cuban citizens have suffered for far too long at the hands of ruthless authoritarians who silence, imprison, and kill proponents of a free and democratic society. The ongoing protests are a heroic demonstration of courage, and America cannot waver in our wholehearted support of the Cuban people.” “The Cuban people are courageously standing up for their freedoms after 62 years of subjugation under a communist dictatorship,” Rubio said. “This is truly a historic moment, and one that as a Cuban American I’m proud to witness. The people of Cuba have made their voices clear. We must stand in support of the Cuban people’s ongoing efforts to live in a nation free from tyranny and censorship.” “This week, the heroic freedom fighters across Cuba have struck fear throughout the brutal Castro dictatorship and shown incredible determination in the fight to regain their freedom and put an end to the oppressive communist Cuban regime,” R. Scott said. “For decades, the Castro regime has tried to spread communism throughout Latin America and now, with the world watching, the Cuban people are saying no more. Now more than ever, the United States must stand strong in its support of liberty and democracy for the Cuban people and make clear that we will never stop fighting for a new day of freedom in Cuba.” “We must be crystal clear in our support for the brave Cubans standing up to the oppressive socialist regime that has robbed its people of their freedom for too long,” T. Scott said. “The eyes of the world are fixed on the protesters demanding their God-given rights. As they wave the American flag in the streets of Cuba, we are reminded of what America symbolizes for people around the globe and our responsibility to declare with a unified voice: We stand for freedom and justice everywhere.”

“America stands with the Cuban people and their calls for freedom and opportunity after decades of oppression by the communist regime,” Tillis said. “I am proud to join this resolution with my colleagues and applaud Senator Rubio’s leadership.” “The Cuban people have lived under the tyranny of a communist regime for far too long,” Daines said. Throughout history we’ve watched communism fail and freedom prevail. As thousands of Cubans stand up against oppression, America and our allies must stand with them in their fight for liberty.” “Cubans are risking their safety to demand freedom and the blessings that come with it,” Kennedy said. “America must support Cubans in their historic struggle for liberty. To that end, Congress and President Joe Biden should stand with the people of Cuba against its Communist regime both now and in the coming days.” “We stand in solidarity with the people of Cuba and their rejection of communist oppression,” Capito said. “I am inspired by their courage as they join together to fight for freedom and liberty against tyranny. At this critical moment, America should be united and steadfast in our support for those seeking these fundamental human rights.” “The Cuban regime has committed murder, torture, and egregious human rights abuses against generations of Cubans,” Cruz said. “My family knows all too well the evil of the Communist Cuban regime, as my father was imprisoned and tortured by Batista, as was my aunt by Castro. This story is all too familiar to too many Cubans. I am proud to join Sen. Rubio on this resolution to send a clear message of support to all those fighting for liberty. The American people stand with the freedom loving people of Cuba.”

“Thousands of Cubans are bravely risking their lives in pursuit of a more democratic future, free from communist tyranny,” Risch said. “Their efforts are inspiring, and I’m proud to introduce this resolution with my Senate colleagues in support of freedom and democracy for all Cubans.”

Sections Politics

Topics Congress, Cuba, Marco Rubio, Marsha Blackburn, U.S. Senator, Washington D.C.





