Austin Peay State University Football linebacker Jack McDonald nominee for AFCA Good Works Team

Northbrook, IL – Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) named Austin Peay State University (APSU) linebacker Jack McDonald as a nominee for the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which in its 30th season recognizes student-athletes with stories of exemplary community service, alongside their academic dedication and impact on and off the field.

A 2021 graduate who is returning for his fifth year with the Governors, McDonald has been an active member of the Athletics Mentoring Program, which pairs returning student-athletes with incoming freshmen.

He also participates in Hillcrest Community Church’s One Love mission organization. McDonald also has been a member of the Governors football leadership committee.

The Brentwood, Tennessee product is an accomplished student-athlete both on the field and in the classroom. McDonald has been recognized on Austin Peay’s Dean’s List each semester at Austin Peay and was a 2019 FCS ADA Academic All-Star selection. He also earned First Team All-OVC honors last season after ranking 10th nationally with 70 tackles.

Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 109 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will bring together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and one honorary head coach.

To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining a strong academic standing.

Selection Process and Panel

A voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members and journalists selects the final 22-member team and honorary coach. They look for players who demonstrate exceptional leadership on and off the football field.

The 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team selection panel members are: Tim Tebow (2009 Team); Zaid Abdul-Aleem (Duke, 1994 team); Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia, 1997, 1998); Brian Brenberg (St. Thomas, 2001); Mike Proman (Amherst, 2002); Wes Counts (Middle Tennessee State, 1999); media members Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN), Blair Kerkhoff (Kansas City Star) and Paul Myerberg (USA Today); 2021 AFCA President and Northwestern University Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald; 2001 AFCA President and current Athletic Director at Virginia Union University Joe Taylor; and Terrance Williams, general manager and executive vice president of Allstate agency sales.

Public Voting Phase

After the final team members are announced in September, fans can cast their vote for this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain through the official page on ESPN.com. Fans can use #GoodWorksTeam on their social media channels to join the conversation throughout the season.

“The AFCA has proudly partnered with Allstate to honor football student-athletes who volunteer their time and energy to give back,” AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry said. “These nominees serve as examples to their fellow student-athletes and members of their community, proving that selfless acts will enrich the lives of people they know and don’t know, acting as a true champion would.”

