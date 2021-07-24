|
Tennessee Department of Revenue announces Three Sales Tax Holidays
Nashville, TN – Get ready to save! There are three sales tax holidays in 2021.
The Tennessee General Assembly approved two new one-time holidays for this year, in addition to the traditional sales tax holiday that takes place annually.
During these holiday periods, Tennesseans can save nearly 10 percent on qualifying items.
“We are proud to return money to hardworking Tennesseans,” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of these savings.”
“We’re happy to help Tennesseans save money and provide some tax relief,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.
The details of the Tennessee Sales Tax Holidays are:
Learn more information about the three sales tax holidays by visiting www.tntaxholiday.com .
You can also email or call 615.253.0600 with any questions.
About the Tennessee Department of Revenue
The Tennessee Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2020 fiscal year, it collected $15.1 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.2 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.
To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.
