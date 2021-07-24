Austin Peay State University Volleyball releases 2021 Fall Schedule

Clarksville, TN – First-ever trips to Harvard and Marshall highlight the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team’s 31-match fall 2021 schedule, released Friday.

Just 143 days after closing the delayed 2020 season in Martin, Tennessee, the Governors will take the court in an exhibition contest at Middle Tennessee, August 19th.

Eight days later, Austin Peay State University begins the regular season, August 27th-28th, with its first trip to Huntington, West Virginia, where it will face Alabama, Miami (Ohio), and host Marshall.

Austin Peay State University continues its season-opening 12-match road trip with another first-time trip, a September 3rd-4th tournament in Cambridge, Massachusetts. There the APSU Govs square off against three first-time opponents: Merrimack, host Harvard, and Marist.

Then it’s back to the Ohio Valley for the next two weekend tournaments. First is the September 10th-11th Indiana State Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana, where Western Michigan, IUPUI, and host Indiana State await. One week later, the road trip ends, September 17th-18th, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, with matches against St. Johns, Ohio, and host Western Kentucky.

Ohio Valley Conference play begins September 24th-25th, and the league elected to continue its format from the Spring 2021 schedule with teams playing back-to-back matches against the same team, except for each team’s travel partner.

Austin Peay State University will host defending OVC champion Morehead State (September 24th-25th) to open the conference slate, followed by home weekends against SIU Edwardsville (October 1st-2nd), Belmont (October 22nd-23rd), and UT Martin (November 6th-7th). The Governors travel to Tennessee Tech (October 8th-9th), Tennessee State (October 15th-16th), Southeast Missouri (October 28th-29th), and Eastern Illinois (November 12th-13th).

Austin Peay State University will meet Murray State in two midweek matches during the conference slate. The Govs host the Racers, October 13th, followed by a November 10th return to Murray, Kentucky. Also sprinkled into the conference slate is a trip to Bellarmine – the Govs traveling to Louisville, Kentucky for the October 5th nonconference tilt.

