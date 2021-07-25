Nashville Zoo announces “From Nashville Zoo with Love” set for August 4th

Nashville, TN – Tune in Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 at 7:00pm for Nashville Zoo’s second primetime fundraising special – From Nashville Zoo with Love, Presented by News 2. Enjoy a fun-filled night including musical performances, TV personalities, and your favorite Zoo animals to help support Nashville Zoo’s current and future plans.

The broadcast, hosted by Scott Hamilton and News 2’s Neil Orne, will feature performances by Brad Paisley, Michael W. Smith, and CeCe Winans. Along with musical talent, the fundraiser will follow News 2’s Danielle Breezy as she explores Nashville Zoo and gets the inside scoop on some of our animals and future developments.

The Zoo’s award-winning exhibits, outstanding animal care, and commitment to conservation will be highlighted throughout the show, along with some amazing ambassador animals.

Last year, our primetime TV fundraiser raised over $300,000! This money helped us keep our essential zoo operations running and continue to provide our animals with the utmost care and attention during an extremely challenging season.

Nashville Zoo is fully reopened, and we have some exciting news to share during the fundraiser. We ask for your generosity to enable us to continue to provide for the animals in our care and support the Zoo’s current and future plans. This fundraiser is sponsored by PNC Bank. For more info visit www.nashvillezoo.org

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors including our Experience Partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated and Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, the Zoo is a top Nashville attraction and is consistently voted one of the best places to visit by TripAdvisor, Yelp, and a host of local and national review sites. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org

