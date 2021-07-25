|
|
|
|
American Red Cross, Nashville Predators to hold Blood Drives, August 9th-13th
Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross is continuing the partnership with the Nashville Predators Foundation to host a multi-city blood drive from August 9th through August 13th, 2021.
All presenting donors who pre-schedule an appointment will receive a Predators foam hockey puck, while supplies last.
All presenting donors will be automatically entered into a drawing to win an official American Red Cross logo puck signed by a current Nashville Predators player from each blood drive location.
The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now.
Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants, and elective surgeries.
“We need all Preds fans who are healthy and eligible to donate blood to sign up to help us make our goals and help us defeat this blood shortage,” said Garry Allison, regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region.
“Our partnership with the Nashville Predators makes such an impact in our communities to meet the need for blood in our region for patients in our hospitals,” Allison stated.
Eighty percent of blood donated to the Red Cross is acquired from blood donations made at blood drives. The organization supplies 40 percent of blood across the nation.
How to donate blood
Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: PREDS19, or call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Health insights for donors
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet, and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease.
Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.
Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Blood drive safety
The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance themselves. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and social distance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face masks for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face mask while at the drive if they have not received the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine.
Nashville Predators Foundation blood donation opportunities
August 9th, 2021
East Tennessee American Red Cross – Auditorium
1:00pm-6:00pm
Vanderbilt University Medical Center – Light Hall
10:00am-4:00pm
The Inn at Opryland – McGavock Ballroom
10:00am-3:00pm
Clarksville American Red Cross Chapter – Donor Room
10:30am-4:30pm
Hendersonville Community Church – Gym
10:00am-3:00pm
Celebration Lutheran Church – Fellowship Hall
10:00am-3:00pm
East/West Building – Lebanon Community
11:00am-4:00pm
August 10th, 2012
World Outreach Church – Gym
10:00am-3:00pm
Vanderbilt University Medical Center – Light Hall
9:00am-3:00pm
Northeast Tennessee American Red Cross – Auditorium
10:00am-3:00pm
Memphis American Red Cross Chapter – Board Room
10:00am-3:00pm
First United Methodist Church – Christian Life Center
12:30pm-5:30pm
Hohenwald Church of Christ – Gym
12:30pm-5:30pm
Sumner Regional Medical Center – Sumner Station Room 213
10:00am-3:00pm
August 11th, 2021
CoolSprings Galleria – JCPenney Wing
12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
City of Brentwood – Meeting Rooms
10:00am-4:00pm
First United Methodist Church – Fellowship Hall
11:00am-5:00pm
Clarksville American Red Cross Chapter – Donor Room
10:30am-4:30pm
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center – Meeting Rooms
10:30am-4:30pm
August 12th, 2021
Ford Ice Center Bellevue – Rooms 1 and 4
12:00pm-6:00pm
Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross – Training Room
10:00am-3:00pm
Goodlettsville Church – Activity Building
12:00pm-5:00pm
Church Street Church of Christ – Annex
1:00pm-5:00pm
Natchez Trace American Red Cross – Chapter Office
10:00am-3:00pm
Albany Community – Hall
12:00pm-5:00pm
Sparta Community – Civic Center
12:00pm-5:00pm
YMCA Dickson – Community Room
2:00pm to 7:00pm
August 13th, 2021
Sumner Regional Medical Center – Foxland/Monthaven Room
10:00am to 3:00pm
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center – Meeting Rooms
10:30am to 4:30pm
Ford Ice Antioch – Rooms 1 & 2
9:00am-3:00pm
City of Brentwood – Meeting Rooms
10:00am-4:00pm
First Baptist Church Old Hickory – Fellowship Hall
2:00pm-7:00pm
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.
For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
|
|
