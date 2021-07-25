Nashville Sounds fall to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 5-2

Jacksonville, FL – The struggles for the Nashville Sounds continued in a 5-2 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Sunday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. The loss was Nashville’s fourth straight and eighth in their last nine games.

Aaron Ashby started for Nashville and struck out nine Jacksonville batters in 3 2/3 innings. The southpaw did not factor into the decision and left in a 1-1 game in the fourth.

Luke Maile evened the game in the top of the third with his first home run of the season. The score remained deadlocked at 1-1 until the top of the sixth when the Sounds took the lead.

Lorenzo Cain doubled to left field with one out and came around to score on Dustin Peterson’s RBI single. The 2-1 lead was short-lived as Jacksonville scored single runs in the sixth and seventh, then added a pair of runs in the eighth.

Shoddy defensive play cost Nashville in the bottom of the sixth. A dropped fly ball and catcher’s interference helped Jacksonville plate the tying run.

Zack Zehner’s solo home run off Hoby Milner in the bottom of the seventh gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 3-2 lead. Nashville’s offense went quiet the rest of the night and produced only four hits.

The Sounds enjoy a day off on Monday before beginning a six-game series against the Columbus Clippers at First Horizon Park on Tuesday, July 27th.

Aaron Ashby recorded nine strikeouts and has a Triple-A East League-leading 81 on the season.

Tonight’s loss was Nashville’s fourth straight, tied for their longest losing streak of the season.

