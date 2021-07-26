Historic Collinsville’s Southside Summer Nights features Exit 216 and Bekka Bramlett, August 14th

Clarksville, TN – Enjoy an evening of live music at Historic Collinsville’s Southside Summer Nights on Saturday, August 14th. 2021. Presented by F&M Bank and Stone, Rudolph & Henry, PLC, the outdoor performance features Grammy award-winning artists Exit 216 and Bekka Bramlett. Tickets are $12.00 per person for ages 13 and up and are available now on EventBrite or through www.historiccollinsville.com/events.

Food trucks will be onsite during the concert, but guests may also bring their own food or coolers along with lawn chairs or blankets. The concert begins at 6:00pm.

About Exit 216

Steven Battey and Cole Burkett teamed up in 2020 to create the urban/country duo, Exit 216. Before the partnership, Steven worked with Luke Combs and their third release “One Number Away” garnered the #1 song on Billboard Country charts and ASCAP Song of the Year Award in 2019. He also made history as one of the most relevant and influential African American contributors to current country music.

By the time Cole was 19, he already had a strong catalog of songs and began working with some of Nashville’s top writers and producers. People were starting to notice the gift he had, not only as a natural songwriter but as a premier vocalist and player. After a few songwriting sessions together, the strength of their music was undeniable.

The summer release of their first single “Brother” speaks for itself. Exit 216 is more than a duo hoping to impact the music industry, they hope to unify and inspire listeners to also create change.

About Bekka Bramlett

Bekka Bramlett is an American singer, songwriter, and prolific session background singer. She has been a member of Mick Fleetwood’s band the Zoo (1991–92), Fleetwood Mac (1993–95), and the country duo Bekka & Billy, with Billy Burnette (1996–98). She released a solo album of demo work in 2002 for fans who attended her shows.

Currently, she is a session singer, songwriter, and backup vocalist, working with many artists, including Faith Hill, Robert Plant, Warrant, Trace Adkins, Faster Pussycat, Buddy Guy, Vince Gill, Sam Moore and Bonnie Tyler.

About Historic Collinsville

Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement is located 20-minutes south of downtown Clarksville. The 40-acre property illustrates life from the 1840s – 1900 through 16 authentically furnished homes and outbuildings. Historic Collinsville is open to the public for self-guided audio tours Saturdays and Sundays June through October. Groups of six or more may reserve a guided tour anytime.

Learn more about the pioneer settlement at www.historiccollinsville.com.

Sections

Topics