Clarksville Gas and Water Department phones temporarily down

Alternate emergency phone numbers announced

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) phones are temporarily out of service, including the customer pay-by-phone and Utility Billing Line.

Technicians are working to restore phone service.

Here are the temporary numbers to call In the event of a gas, water, or sewer emergency:

Natural gas emergency: 931.218.3271 or 911.

931.218.3271 or 911. Water/sewer or other emergency: 931.218.3280 or 931.216.1187.

Please only call these numbers in the event of an emergency and not for bill inquiries or bill payment.

Customers may use the payment drop-off boxes located at 2215 Madison Street or 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Clarksville Gas and Water values its customers and appreciates their patience and cooperation during this temporary phone outage.

