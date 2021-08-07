Nashville Zoo reports birth of a Baby Babirusa





Nashville, TN – The Bashville Zoo announces birth of a baby babirusa! The babirusa piglet was born on July 21st, 2021. The piglet will continue to bond with Tinsel (mom) behind-the-scenes before making their debut hopefully sometime later this month. The piglet will be named once the sex is determined at its neonatal exam. Check our blog next week for updates on sex, name, and weight. The day before the piglet was born, Tinsel wanted to be out on exhibit but did not want to be around Dobby (dad). Tinsel spent her entire day staying busy and readying the space for the baby that was on the way. “She was wallowing in the mud repetitively throughout the day,” said Lead Hoofstock Keeper, Nikole Edmunds. “And was building herself a nest.” Although Tinsel was reluctant to go off exhibit that day, she came in for the night and her keepers brought the nest inside with her. Keepers arrived the next morning and found one happy, healthy piglet. Tinsel has been very protective of her baby and keeper staff are giving her plenty of space to bond and grow comfortable with the piglet. Tinsel has had piglets at previous zoos and has proven to be an excellent mother yet again. This baby babirusa was the first to be born at Nashville Zoo which brings the total number of babirusa in our care to three (Tinsel, Dobby, piglet). We have had babirusa here at Nashville Zoo since December of 2020. North Sulawesi babirusa (Babyrousa celebensis) are considered a vulnerable species according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and are native to the forests and wetlands of Indonesia. In efforts to spread awareness about babirusa and other endemic species, keepers are joining the Action Indonesia Global Species Management Plan for World Indonesia Day this August. Stay tuned for updates on the piglet via our social media and blog!

About Nashville Zoo Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard. With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors including our Experience Partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated and Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, the Zoo is a top Nashville attraction and is consistently voted one of the best places to visit by TripAdvisor, Yelp, and a host of local and national review sites. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike. For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit www.nashvillezoo.org

