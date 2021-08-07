Tennessee Titans Coaching Changes for 2021

Tennessee Titans

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel’s coaching staff remains stable, with the vast majority of assistant coaches back in 2021. However, there are some prominent changes.

The Titans offensive attack is now directed by new offensive coordinator Todd Downing, whom Vrabel named to the post after former coordinator Arthur Smith was hired as the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Downing initially joined the club as tight ends coach in 2019 and has 20 years of NFL coaching experience.

On the defensive side, Vrabel promoted Shane Bowen to defensive coordinator for 2021 after three seasons as the team’s outside linebackers coach. Bowen served as the defensive play-caller for the first time in 2020.

Jim Schwartz rejoined the Titans in 2021 as senior defensive assistant after five years as the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. He previously spent 10 seasons with the Titans from 1999 to 2008 and was the team’s defensive coordinator from 2001 to 2008.

Among primary position coaches, Luke Steckel was promoted to tight ends coach, and Ryan Crow was elevated to lead the outside linebackers.

