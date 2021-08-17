APSU Baseball to hold walk-on tryout meeting, September 8th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team will hold a mandatory meeting for walk-on tryouts at 5:00pm, Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay students interested in participating in walk-on tryouts, which will be held Thursday, September 5th, must contact assistant coach Trevor Fitts ( *protected email* or 931.221.7324) to obtain the compliance form that will need to be completed prior to the tryout.

In addition, students interested in participating in the tryout must bring the following to the September 8th meeting:

Documentation of a physical examination by a licensed physician (MD or DO) within the last six (6) months that clears the non-student-athlete to participate in the team try-out;

Documentation of testing for sickle cell trait;

Proof of valid insurance that covers athletic injuries;

A signed Assumption of Risk Release Waiver for Tryouts (PDF) ;

; Must be registered with the NCAA Initial-Eligibility Center (www.eligbilitycenter.org);

Must be currently enrolled on main campus in at least 12 hours of classes;

On August 28th, individuals must bring their own baseball cleats, glove and wear baseball pants.

Sections

Topics