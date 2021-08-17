|
APSU Baseball to hold walk-on tryout meeting, September 8th
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team will hold a mandatory meeting for walk-on tryouts at 5:00pm, Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 at Raymond C. Hand Park.
Austin Peay students interested in participating in walk-on tryouts, which will be held Thursday, September 5th, must contact assistant coach Trevor Fitts ( or 931.221.7324) to obtain the compliance form that will need to be completed prior to the tryout.
In addition, students interested in participating in the tryout must bring the following to the September 8th meeting:
