Clarksville Police Department’s District Three Patrol, District Three Criminal Investigations move to new location

Clarksville, TN – District Three Patrol will no longer be operating out of Holiday Drive, and District Three Criminal Investigation will no longer be operating out of Vista Lane.

Both have moved to 2937 International Boulevard, and the phone lines have been transferred as well.

This location is also now open to the public to obtain police reports if desire to obtain them in person instead of online. There will be a “Grand Opening” scheduled for a later date.

