Nashville Sounds fast start leads to 13-12 win over Memphis Redbirds

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds broke a 9-9 deadlock scoring four runs in the ninth inning to lead them to a 13-12 win over the Memphis Redbirds Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park. The Sounds won three of 12 games on the road trip.

Matt Lipka set the tone for Nashville in an eight-run first inning as he hit his second leadoff home run of the series. Tim Lopes singled and managed to score on an error, giving the Sounds a 2-0 lead. Luke Maile and Lipka extended Nashville’s lead to 6-0, driving in two runs with singles. Lopes doubled home two more runs to cap off the scoring for the inning.

Memphis chipped away at the lead, scoring a run in the first three innings, but Maile responded in the fourth with a run-scoring groundout to make it 9-3, Sounds.

The Redbirds scored five runs in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run single from Alec Burleson, to cut the Nashville lead to 9-8. Memphis tied the game at nine in the sixth thanks to a run-scoring double by Clint Coulter.

The Sounds added insurance runs in the ninth. Dustin Peterson doubled home a run and Zach Green crushed a three-run homer to give Nashville a 13-9 advantage. Burleson made things interesting for Memphis in the bottom half of the ninth, hitting a three-run homer to cut Nashville’s lead to 13-12.

The Sounds enjoy a day off Monday before beginning a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (2-4, 5.45) starts for Nashville against Ian Anderson (0-0, 4.66) for Gwinnett. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds went 3-9 during the 12-game road trip.

Matt Lipka hit his second leadoff home run of the season and the fourth of 2021 for the Sounds…recorded two hits in the first inning (home run, single).

Luke Maile set a season-high with three RBI.

Tim Lopes had two hits in the first inning (single, double).

Nashville set a team-high with 17 hits.

Brice Turang had his first three-hit game at Triple-A.

Box Score

Nashville 13, Memphis 12

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 8 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 13 17 2 Memphis 1 1 1 5 0 1 0 0 3 12 18 2

