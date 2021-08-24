|
Manna Cafe? Ministries “Kickback” night at Old Chicago
Clarksville, TN – What is better than Pizza and helping others?! Old Chicago is hosting a “Kickback” night for Manna Cafe? Ministries this Thursday, August 24th, 2021 between 5:00pm-8:00pm.
Old Chicago is graciously donating 15% of its proceeds from Manna’s guests to our mission. Make sure to mention Manna to your server so they know you are involved with our event.
Invite your friends and family for a delicious dinner supporting a good cause…you gotta eat dinner anyway, right?
See you there!
Old Chicago is located at 2815 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville Tennessee.
About Manna Café Ministries
Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.
