Nashville Sounds score two in the ninth to defeat Gwinnett Stripers, 2-1

Nashville, TN – Dustin Peterson and the Nashville Sounds were down to their final strike when the first baseman crushed a two-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the team past the Gwinnett Stripers, 2-1, in front of a crowd of 9,189 at First Horizon Park Saturday night.

Peterson’s smash off Jacob Webb came just moments after Troy Stokes Jr. kept the game alive with a two-out single. Stokes Jr., who entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the seventh, was also down to his final strike before lining a base hit to left field.

It set the stage for Peterson who hit a 1-2 pitch from Webb deep into left field and sent the near-sellout crowd into a frenzy. It was Peterson’s seventh home run of the season and Nashville’s first walk-off home run in 2021.

The game was tied 0-0 heading to the ninth inning as both pitching staffs were locked in a duel. Johan Camargo snapped the deadlock with a two-out RBI single off Luke Barker in the top of the ninth to give Gwinnett a brief 1-0 lead.

Nashville Sounds pitchers entered the night having not allowed any runs in the previous 12 1/3 innings. Ethan Small started for Nashville and kept the streak going with two scoreless frames in his return from a finger injury. After Small, Nashville turned to southpaw Blaine Hardy who followed suit with three shutout innings of his own to move the scoreless innings streak to 17 1/3 innings.

While Nashville pitchers were keeping Gwinnett hitters off the board, Stripers starter Jose Rodriguez was doing the same to Sounds’ hitters. The right-hander went seven shutout innings and limited the Sounds to three hits and one walk.

Nashville relievers Connor Sadzeck, Miguel Sanchez, and Jandel Gustave all faced the minimum in their respective innings and kept the game at 0-0. Going into the ninth inning, Nashville’s streak without allowing a run was at 20 1/3 innings.

The series finale is scheduled for Sunday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (2-4, 5.10) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Connor Johnstone (3-6, 5.27) for the Stripers. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:15pm.

Post-Game Notes

Dustin Peterson’s walk-off home run was Nashville’s first since Patrick Wisdom hit one against New Orleans on July 13th, 2019.

The walk-off win was Nashville’s ninth of the season.

Prior to the ninth inning run scored by Gwinnett, Nashville pitchers recorded a scoreless innings streak of 21.0.

Box Score

Gwinnett 1, Nashville 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Gwinnett 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 7 0 Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 6 0

