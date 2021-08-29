Chrysler recalls over 210,000 Vehicles because Side Curtain Air Bag Inflator May Rupture

Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2015-2020 Ram 1500 Classic, 2015-2016 Ram 3500, and Ram 2500 vehicles, and 2016 Ram 3500 Cab Chassis with a gross vehicle weight rating less than 10,000 lbs.

A separated inflator end cap or inflator rupture can allow compressed gas to escape, resulting in the end cap or other components being propelled into the vehicle, increasing the risk of injury or crash.

Recall Information

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V632000

Manufacturer: Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)

Components: Air Bags

Potential Number of Units Affected: 212,373

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR Ram 1500 2015-2020 Ram 2500 2015-2016 Ram 3500 2015-2016

Summary

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2015-2020 Ram 1500 Classic, 2015-2016 Ram 3500, and Ram 2500 vehicles, and 2016 Ram 3500 Cab Chassis with a gross vehicle weight rating less than 10,000 lbs. The side airbag inflatable curtain (SABIC) inflator end cap may detach from the inflator, or the inflator sidewall may rupture.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace as necessary, the SABIC assemblies, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on October 1st, 2021. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1.800.853-1403. FCA US, LLC’s number for this recall is Y55.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov

