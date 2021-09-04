61 F
Clarksville
Saturday, September 4, 2021
Tennessee National Guard sends help to Louisiana for Hurricane Relief

Soldiers from the 1176th Transportation Company, headquartered in Smyrna, prep their vehicles and gear, September 1st, prior to mobilization to Louisiana in support of Hurricane Ida relief efforts. The Tennessee National Guard is sending over 300 Soldiers to work in coordination with local law enforcement and emergency management officials to support rescue and recovery operations in Louisiana. (Staff Sgt. Timothy Cordeiro, Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs)

Tennessee National GuardNashville, TN – At the request of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, more than 300 Tennessee National Guardsmen are in Louisiana assisting in recovery operations after Hurricane Ida ripped through the southern coastline on August 29th, 2021.

The relief force includes Soldiers from the 1176th Transportation Company, headquartered in Smyrna with two additional detachments in Dresden and Jacksboro.

The 1176th transported nearly 40 vehicles to include Light Medium Tactical Vehicles to travel through high water areas, M984 Wreckers for vehicle recovery operations, and an M978 fuel tanker to ensure their vehicles can operate for as long as necessary.

“Our mission is to assist in any way needed,” said Capt. Donald Eli, 1176th Transportation Company Commander. “Our high-water vehicles can move displaced persons in flooded areas or transport essential equipment. We will help in any way we can.”

The Guardsmen left Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site on September 2nd and traveled to Camp Minden, Louisiana, a training site 20 miles east of Shreveport. After arrival, the unit will work in coordination with local law enforcement and emergency response officials to assist with recovery operations in the area.

Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Simmons, Tennessee’s Senior Enlisted Leader, meet with Soldiers from the 1176th Transportation Company, September 1, at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site, prior to the unit’s mobilization to Louisiana. (Staff Sgt. Timothy Cordeiro, Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs)

“I’m extremely confident in our unit’s abilities,” said Eli. “Our Soldiers have a ton of experience, many of them are truck drivers in the civilian sector, so I know we can go down there and be a help to our southern neighbors.”

The Tennessee National Guard will continue to work with local, state, and federal emergency management officials and assist Lousiana as they recover from Hurricane Ida.

