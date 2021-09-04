10 Safety Tips for Boating this Labor Day Weekend

Chevy Chase, MD – Before taking to the waterways, plot a course to safety. GEICO InsuranceAgency and the U.S. Coast Guard recommends the following:

1. Always wear a life jacket —The U.S. Coast Guard requires that all recreational boats must carry one Coast Guard-approved life jacket for each person aboard. Life jackets should be tested yearly and must be the appropri­ate size for the intended user.

2. Check the weather fore­cast—A calm, sunny day can quickly turn into a deadly storm. Check the weather forecast before venturing out. Also, keep a radio on board to receive weather up­dates and advisories.

3. Take a boater safety course—Learn the proper regula­tions and safety precautions. Most states require operators to pass boater safety requirements and display their safety certificate.

4. Don’t drink and boat— According to the U.S. Coast Guard, boating while intoxicated (BWI) is a leading cause of fatal boating accidents. Alcohol affects judgment and vision, increasing the likelihood of an accident. It’s illegal to operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol.

5. Preventative boat main­tenance—Regularly checking your equipment for safety ensures that it will perform better, reduce depreciation and save on costly repairs.

6. Operate at a safe speed — Excessive speeding is a leading cause of all reported boating acci­dents. Operate your boat at a safe speed and stay aware of traffic density and navigation hazards.

7. Learn the rules of the waterway—Waterways don’t have traffic signals to direct boater traffic. So boaters must depend on each other by observing safety precautions and naviga­tionalrulestopreventmishaps.

8. Hypothermia is a risk— Avoid entering the water when the temperature is below 59° F. Symptoms include a decrease in body temperature, uncontrolled breathing, and unconsciousness. When planning your trip, pack dry clothing in a waterproof bag and never go out alone.

9. Install a carbon monox­ide detector—Internal combus­tion engines on boats emit a harm­ful, odorless gas called carbon monoxide. The symptoms are simi­lar to seasickness or alcohol intoxi­cation. All boats with an enclosed cabin need to be equipped with a carbon monoxide detector.

10. Create a float plan— Inform a friend or family member of your boating plans and when you are expected to return. This information will aid officials if an accident occurs.

