Austin Peay State University Women’s Cross Country performs well at Belmont Opener

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s cross-country team acquitted itself nicely in its season debut at the Belmont Opener, hosted Friday evening at Percy Warner Park.

Led by senior Sara Martin, the Govs placed fourth among seven teams, scoring 104 points and finishing ahead of Trevecca, Bellarmine, and Tennessee State.

“I was thrilled with today,” said Austin Peay cross-country coach Sarah-Emily Woodward . “I told them to go out and have fun. For a starting point, I was impressed with everyone’s performance across the board.”

Martin continues to be the standard for Austin Peay State University, placing 14th overall at 19:43.33, less than 20 seconds off her career-best in just her third cross country meet since the end of the 2019 season.

“She ran like Sara Martin runs,” Woodward said. “Her junior year was her turning point and she’s never looked back. I’m proud of how she’s embraced what she can do.”

Mikaela Smith was the second APSU Gov across the line at 20:42.17, taking 22nd, followed one spot and just over a second later by Molly Howard (20:43.77, 23rd).

In just her second meet as an APSU Gov, Mikayla Filkins shaved more than 40 seconds off her career-best with a 21:39.09 mark. She finished 36th, with Larin Harr (23:52.91) rounding out the day for the Govs at 44th.

The Austin Peay State University women’s cross country team returns to action in two weeks, once more making a sabbatical to Nashville for the Commodore Classic on September 17th.