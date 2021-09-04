Connor Duncan leads APSU Men’s Cross Country at Belmont Opener

Nashville, TN – A new face led the way for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s cross country, which opened its season at the Belmont Opener, Friday evening, at Percy Warner Park.

Connor Duncan, who did not compete at Chattanooga a year ago, paced the APSU Govs with a 16:49.04 mark, putting him 29th overall. He was joined by Joseph Redman (17:26.15, 36th), Ryan Martin (17:28.76, 37th) and Stone Norris (17:49.29, 40th) among the event’s top-40 finishers.

“Connor decided to come join us at Austin Peay this year and I am thrilled,” said Austin Peay State University cross-country coach Sarah-Emily Woodward . “I think he went out a little too fast and I think he would agree with that, but he’s got so much talent and so much passion for it. To go out and do that in your first race, he’s got a lot of room to grow.”

Making his Austin Peay State University debut, local product Anthony Rivera turned in an 18:57.75 run, finishing 47th. Jack Fitzgerald (19:04.86, 48th) and Elliot Reed (19:39.02, 51st) rounded out the day for the APSU Govs.

“I was thrilled with today,” Woodward said. “I told them to go out and have fun. For a starting point, I was impressed with everyone’s performance across the board.”

The Austin Peay State University men’s cross country team returns to action in two weeks, once more making a sabbatical to Nashville for the Commodore Classic on September 17th.