2021 Annual Green Certification Banquet to be held September 28th

Montgomery County, TN – Florim, USA and Altra Federal Credit Union, in partnership with the Green Certification Program, the City of Clarksville, and Montgomery County, are proud to present the 2021 Annual Green Certification Banquet.
The Banquet will be held virtually on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021 from noon to 1:00pm. There is no cost to attend the virtual banquet.
The annual Banquet is an opportunity to support and recognize local businesses and organizations that are environmental leaders within our community.
Pre-registration is required to obtain the Banquet link and login instructions. You may register online until 10:00am on the day of the event. Visit https://mcgtn.org/green to register for free today.
To learn more about the Green Certification Program, contact Carlye Sommers at or call 931.245.1867.