2021 Annual Green Certification Banquet to be held September 28th

Montgomery County, TN – Florim, USA and Altra Federal Credit Union, in partnership with the Green Certification Program, the City of Clarksville, and Montgomery County, are proud to present the 2021 Annual Green Certification Banquet.

The Banquet will be held virtually on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021 from noon to 1:00pm. There is no cost to attend the virtual banquet.

The Banquet will include remarks by Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. The annual Green Certification Excellence Awards will be presented during the Banquet and the winner of the UPCYCLE Challenge will be announced. The Challenge this year is to create garden décor using nothing but recycled items. Carlye Sommers, Green Certification Program Manager, said “It will be great to see the creativity of our local green-certified organizations. I know all of the groups have spent a significant amount of time coming up with the décor idea and creating their entry. The winner will actually be announced live on the virtual Banquet so there will definitely be some anticipation.”

The annual Banquet is an opportunity to support and recognize local businesses and organizations that are environmental leaders within our community.

Pre-registration is required to obtain the Banquet link and login instructions. You may register online until 10:00am on the day of the event. Visit https://mcgtn.org/green to register for free today.