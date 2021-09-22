Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for September 22nd, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 22nd, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Belle is a 4-year-old female Australian Shepherd mix. She is so sweet and just loves attention. Belle does not do well with other dogs or cats so she MUST be the only dog in the home. She is good with dog-savvy children who treat her kindly. She loves to play catch and knows all her basic commands. She is up to date on vaccinations and spayed. She does sleep in her kennel and loves to curl up on her big pillow by your feet. Belle is just a sweetheart and is looking for her forever home. For more details MCACC will be able to answer your questions.

Crisco is an adult female Calico mix cat with the prettiest markings. She is up to date on vaccinations, spayed and litter trained. She has an inquisitive personality and is looking for a calm, quiet home. If you want an easy going companion, please stop by and see Crisco.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Dreamsicle is a beautiful 4-year-old male ginger cat. He was sadly left behind when his people moved and is a bit unsure of his situation at this time, so he is a bit shy and reserved at the moment. He seems to enjoy the attention of people but needs a home without dogs. He is a bit unsure of other cats so a possible meet and greet might help. He is up to date on vaccinations and litter trained.

Dreamsicle is looking for a loving, stable home and is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Marcus is a cute, male domestic shorthair kitten. He is affectionate and friendly! Marcus is up to date on vaccinations, very playful and litter trained. He has had flea and tick treatment, dewormed, and has tested negative for Feline Leukemia. He does well with other cats.

You can find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bagsby is looking for his forever family. He is such a happy, energetic 15-month-old Labrador mix. Bagsby loves people and enjoys playing in water. He is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and on Heartworm prevention. He does well with dogs but needs to be in a cat free home. If you are looking for the perfect indoor and outdoor buddy, someone to take jogging or hiking or even to the lake, then please stop by and visit Bagsby.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ralph is the sweetest 3 year old Bulldogge mix and he is looking for his forever home. This handsome boy loves to play ball with the kids and curl up with his people at the end of the day. Ralph is house and crate trained, microchipped, neutered and up to date on all vaccinations. He is doing great with leash training and just follows his foster mom around everywhere. He is a loveable, velcro boy. Ralph was heartworm positive and has been on medication and doing so well with treatment. The rescue covers his treatment.

Come meet this silly, easy-going guy! He can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Mary Kate is a cute, very happy, 12-week old tri-colored Australian Shepherd mix! She is up to date on vaccinations, microchipped, on Heartworm, and flea and tick medication. Mary Kate is doing fantastic with potty training and almost trained! She is super smart and very loving. She will be a medium-size dog. The rescue will pay for her spay at their vet when age-appropriate.

If you are looking for a great family pup, look no further! You can find Mary Kate through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Puppies! Puppies! Puppies! These fur babies are approximately 9-11 weeks old and current on age-appropriate vaccinations and deworming. They are a possible mix of maybe terrier, and some hound. The Red/Brindle is the only female. They just love attention and giving puppy kisses. Who doesn’t love those puppy kisses!!

Come meet the puppies and for more information, you can find them through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592