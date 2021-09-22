TDOT reports Phase Two Repairs to Begin on I-40 Buffalo River Bridge in Humphreys County

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will begin phase II repairs starting Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 on the I-40 Bridge over the Buffalo River at mile marker 141 in Humphreys County.

The bridge will be down to one lane in both directions starting tomorrow at 8:00am while crews get the new traffic pattern in place. Once the traffic shift is complete, all lanes will be reopened, but the lanes and shoulders will be narrower.

Motorists will not see much activity on top of the bridge as crews will be working on the beams underneath. We ask all drivers to slow down and pay attention to the new traffic pattern marked with construction barrels and new striping.

The bridge repair project was let to contract last December. The contractor, Thomson & Thomson, Inc., completed phase I work at the end of May. But due to the pandemic, there was a four-month delay in getting the materials needed for the additional repairs.

Delivery of the supplies is expected tomorrow, and work is anticipated to take at least two weeks. A bridge replacement project is scheduled for spring of 2022.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.