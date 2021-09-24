Austin Peay State University’s Omicron Delta Kappa circle earns Presidential Circle of Excellence award

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) was recently honored with the national honor society’s 2020-21 Presidential Circle of Excellence.

ODK is currently comprised of over 300 chapters, referred to as circles, nationally, and the Austin Peay circle was one of only six to be selected for the prestigious honor by the ODK Board of Directors. This marks the fourth consecutive year Austin Peay State University has won the honor, said Gregory R. Singleton, APSU associate vice president/dean of students and faculty coordinator for Austin Peay State University’s ODK Circle.

Additionally, the APSU Circle was recognized with the ODK National Circle Growth Award because of the tremendous growth of the local circle during the previous academic year.

The national leadership honor society for college students, ODK recognizes and encourages superior scholarship, leadership, and exemplary character. Membership in ODK is a mark of highest distinction and honor.

Founded in 1914 on the campus of Washington and Lee University by 15 students and faculty leaders, ODK has more than 340,000 members, with such notable alumni as Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and George H.W. Bush, Margaret Thatcher, Sheryl Crow, Cornell West, Hillary Clinton, and Peyton Manning.

In addition, the national organization awards more than $55,000 annually in scholarships, grants, and awards.