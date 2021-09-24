Nashville Sounds chip away at early Columbus Clippers lead for 6-4 Win

Nashville, TN – David Fry clubbed a solo home run and Matt Lipka drilled a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to help the Sounds turn a four-run deficit into a 6-4 win over the Columbus Clippers on Friday night at First Horizon Park.

The Sounds trailed 4-0 early in the game and had it back to 4-2 entering the bottom of the eighth inning. With one out in the frame, Fry launched a solo shot to the berm in left-center field to make it a 4-3 game.

Tim Lopes was hit by a pitch and Luke Maile drew a walk to put a pair of runners on for Lipka who drilled an 0-1 pitch from James Karinchak out to left field for a three-run homer and 6-4 lead.

Sounds reliever Connor Sadzeck, who entered the game in the top of the eighth inning and got out of a jam, came back out for the ninth and retired the first two batters he faced. Sounds Manager Rick Sweet summoned Kyle Lobstein from the bullpen and he struck out Daniel Johnson to end the game and earn the save.

Relievers Thomas Jankins, Zack Brown, Sadzeck and Lobstein combined to toss 7 1/3 scoreless innings after a short start by Ethan Small.

Small entered the game with a 0.95 ERA (3 ER/28.1 IP) and allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and three walks. Columbus scored a pair of runs in the first and second inning and led 4-0 after two.

Nashville chipped away with single tallies in the second and sixth. Brice Turang’s RBI single in the third trimmed the deficit to 4-1 and a sacrifice fly by Pablo Reyes in the sixth made it a 4-2 game.

Game four of the five-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (2-6, 4.95) starts for the Sounds against left-hander Kirk McCarty (8-5, 4.80) for the Clippers. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville has won six of their last seven games overall and seven of their last nine at First Horizon Park…they are now 39-24 on the season at home.

The Sounds are now 3-0 in the Triple-A Final Stretch, tied for the best record.

Nashville has won the first three games of the series and now has a 9-5-7 series record.

Nashville’s four-run comeback is their largest comeback win of the season.

Zack Brown made his Sounds debut out of the bullpen (2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 K).

Kyle Lobstein earned his first save of the season (0.1 IP, K).

Box Score

Columbus 4, Nashville 6

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Columbus 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 6 0 Nashville 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 4 X 6 7 3