TBI reports Todd Stricklin of Clifton Arrested, Charged in Shooting Death of Hardin County Deputy

Nashville, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Clifton man in connection to the shooting death of a Hardin County Deputy.
At the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI special agents began investigating the on-duty homicide of a Hardin County deputy that occurred Saturday evening.
Stricklin ran from the scene into a wooded area. Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to assist in the search. A few hours later, Stricklin was located and taken into custody by troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
This morning, TBI Agents obtained an arrest warrant for Todd Stricklin (DOB 12/6/72), charging him one count of First Degree Murder. He was booked into the Hardin County Jail before being transferred to the Chester County Jail.