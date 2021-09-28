Loaves and Fishes’ Louisiana Saturday Night set for October 16th

Clarksville, TN – On October 16th, 2021, pots of Chicken and Sausage Gumbo will bubble in the Loaves and Fishes kitchen while Zydeco music fills the spicy air. That’s because, from 4:30pm-7:00pm that Saturday evening, the local organization will host its annual Louisiana Saturday Night fundraiser.

Patrons can pick up their meals and either take them home or dine on the patio to enjoy their Cajun feast amidst the donor-decorated Gators.

This year’s meal will include hot steaming smoked sausage and chicken gumbo and rice, coleslaw, bread, and a praline candy for dessert.

Tickets are $15.00 a person and can be purchased at https://loavesandfishestn.salsalabs.org/louisianasaturdaynight/index.html

Meals can also be purchased at the door.

Funds raised will go to support the mission of Loaves and Fishes, an organization that has served the hungry in Clarksville and Montgomery Country for 37 years, since 1983, feeding a delicious meal Monday thru Saturday for all those who are hungry.

Laissez les bon temps rouler! Let the good times roll!