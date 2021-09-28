Tennessee Fire Departments, State Farm partner for Fire Prevention Week

Nashville, TN – Over 120 fire – Over 120 fire departments across the state of Tennessee are teaming up with their local State Farm agents and the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

This year’s campaign, October 3rd-9th, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“What do the sounds mean? Is there a beep or a chirp coming out of your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm? Knowing the difference can save you, your home, and your family,” said Lorraine Carli, vice-president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA.

Fire departments and local State Farm agents encourage all residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme. Over 120 agents across the state donated a Fire Prevention Week kit to their local fire department which included posters, promotional items, magnets and children’s activities.

“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” said Carli. “When an alarm makes noise—a beeping sound or a chirping sound—you must take action! Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond.”

Remember the following safety tips to help you “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”:

A continuous set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.