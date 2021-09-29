APSU’s Science on Tap returns this October to explore Bell Witch Legend with Science

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Science on Tap will return to Upstairs at Strawberry Alley Ale Works on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 with a discussion of a story that has captured the region’s imagination for 200 years.

Dr. Meagan Mann will share her research on the famous Bell Witch. Her research examines the case using the lens of chemistry. Her theory includes a healthy dose of mystery and science.

“I’m hoping that people can see this old and magical case through new and scientific eyes,” she said.

The Bell Witch legend centers on the haunting of Robertson County farmer John Bell Sr. and his family from 1817 to 1821.

Mann’s research shows that the haunting can be explained by science, specifically that Bell was the victim of arsenic poisoning.

APSU’s Science on Tap meets at 5:30pm on the first Tuesday of every month, bringing together two great things: science and local brews. Join experts from Austin Peay State University’s science department to learn about exciting discoveries and quirky research.