BBB Announces Launch of 2021 Students of Integrity Scholarship Program

Nashville, TN – Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is pleased to announce the launch of the 2021 Students of Integrity Scholarship program sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.

The annual scholarship program proudly recognizes high school seniors from the Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky area who personify sound ethical behavior and decision-making in their leadership roles at school and in their community.

Eligible applications in the following counties can apply:

Kentucky

For the 2021 Students of Integrity Scholarship, we will be awarding a total of 12 $1,000 scholarships. Two of those scholarships are Trade School scholarships. This program is open to seniors graduating in the spring of 2022.

Trigg County, Christian County, Todd County, Logan County, Simpson County, Allen County, Monroe County.

Tennessee

Bedford County, Cannon County, Cheatham County, Clay County, Coffee County, Davidson County, Dekalb County, Dickson County, Fentress County, Franklin County, Giles County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Lincoln County, Macon County, Marshall County, Maury County, Montgomery County, Moore County, Overton County, Perry County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, Warren County, Wayne County, White County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.





About BBB of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

Entries are evaluated by an independent, voluntary panel of judges selected by BBB. They will judge the entries based on four areas of criteria: Leadership, Community Service, Academic, and Essay.For more information on scholarships and specific entry criteria, please visit BBB Students of Integrity.

