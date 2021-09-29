75.7 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
HomeNewsCity of Clarksville to hold Public Auction on 17 Properties
News

City of Clarksville to hold Public Auction on 17 Properties

News Staff
By News Staff
City of Clarksville to Auction off 17 Properties

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – On Monday, October 18th, 2021, the City of Clarksville will hold a public auction via Phillip Traylor Auctions to auction off 17 City-owned properties at 1:00pm.

The auction will be held at the William O. Beach Civic Hall located at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 201, in Clarksville Tennessee.

The auction will be held on-site, property information can be found at ptauctionteam.com.

List of properties up for auction:

  • Jack Miller Boulevard
  • 1045 Harding Drive
  • Lark Drive — 2 Parcels — One lot is not a buildable lot, the other is buildable with conditions
  • 222 Cave Street
  • Parham Drive
  • 903 Shearor Street
  • Ford Street
  • 699 Ford Street
  • 600 Ninth Street
  • Myrtle Drive
  • 500 Elder Street
  • 1103 Crossland Avenue
  • 724 Richardson Street
  • 341 Hickory Heights
  • 1238 Paradise Hill Road
  • Ashland City Road
Previous articleAPSU’s Science on Tap returns this October to explore Bell Witch Legend with Science
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online