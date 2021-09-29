City of Clarksville to hold Public Auction on 17 Properties

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, October 18th, 2021, the City of Clarksville will hold a public auction via Phillip Traylor Auctions to auction off 17 City-owned properties at 1:00pm.

The auction will be held at the William O. Beach Civic Hall located at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 201, in Clarksville Tennessee.

The auction will be held on-site, property information can be found at ptauctionteam.com.

List of properties up for auction: