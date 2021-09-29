City of Clarksville to hold Public Auction on 17 Properties

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, October 18th, 2021, the City of Clarksville will hold a public auction via Phillip Traylor Auctions to auction off 17 City-owned properties at 1:00pm.
The auction will be held at the William O. Beach Civic Hall located at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 201, in Clarksville Tennessee.
The auction will be held on-site, property information can be found at ptauctionteam.com.
List of properties up for auction:
- Jack Miller Boulevard
- 1045 Harding Drive
- Lark Drive — 2 Parcels — One lot is not a buildable lot, the other is buildable with conditions
- 222 Cave Street
- Parham Drive
- 903 Shearor Street
- Ford Street
- 699 Ford Street
- 600 Ninth Street
- Myrtle Drive
- 500 Elder Street
- 1103 Crossland Avenue
- 724 Richardson Street
- 341 Hickory Heights
- 1238 Paradise Hill Road
- Ashland City Road