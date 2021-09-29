APSU accounting professor shares tax-filing, auto insurance tips

Clarksville, TN – MoneyGeek.com recently published two articles that featured interviews with Austin Peay State University (APSU) accounting professor.
In the interviews, Dr. Brandon Di Paolo Harrison shares his insight on choosing between filing taxes online or hiring an accountant and his tips on calculating auto insurance rates.
Di Paolo Harrison also has contributed to other articles.
You can read his tips on:
