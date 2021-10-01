Planters Bank Presents… “Jaws” at Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday

Clarksville, TN – This weekend, relive the terror of the cultural phenomenon that set the standard for edge-of-your-seat suspense! Kicking off the Planters Bank Presents… Film Series at the Roxy Regional Theatre this fall is Steven Spielberg’s classic thriller “Jaws”, showing on the Roxy big screen this coming Sunday, October 3rd at 2:00pm.

When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town’s chief of police (Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss), and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again. Featuring an unforgettable score that evokes pure terror, Steven Spielberg’s classic thriller remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history.

Rating: PG / Running time: 124 minutes / Release year: 1975 / Director: Steven Spielberg / Cast: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Tickets are $10.00 (adults) and $5.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks will be available as concessions.

Health And Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are Required inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 Coronavirus policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

