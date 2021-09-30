Austin Peay State University Soccer falls at Belmont, 2-0

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team was unable to overcome a pair of second-half goals and dropped a 2-0 decision to Belmont, Thursday at E.S. Rose Park.

Austin Peay (3-6-2, 0-2) goalkeeper Peyton Powell kept the score even early, making two of her four first-half saves in the first 14 minutes of the match to keep Belmont (5-4-1, 2-0) off the scoreboard. However, the Governors responded to the early Belmont shots on target with Alec Baumgardt and Claire Larose firing shots on goal in the 15th and 17th minutes, respectively.

After a scoreless first half, Belmont took the first shot on goal of the second frame, but Powell was there to make her fifth and final save of the night. The Bruins were able to find the back of the net in the 66th and 77th minutes with goals from Natalie Haverland and Mai Nguyen, respectively.

Trailing 2-0, Delanie McKeon fired the APSU Govs final shot on goal of the match in the 78th minute, but she was unable to best Belmont goalkeeper Andrea Leitner and Austin Peay State University dropped its second-straight match to start Ohio Valley Conference play.

Box Score

Austin Peay 0, Belmont 2

1 2 F Austin Peay 0 0 0 Belmont 0 2 2

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team will have Sunday off before making the trek to Morehead State for a 5:00pm CT, match against the Eagles at Jayne Stadium. The Governors then return home for a 1:00pm, October 10th match against Southeast Missouri and a 6:00pm, October 14th match against Tennessee Tech at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

